U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.20.

Shares of USPH stock traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $115.44. The company had a trading volume of 122,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $148.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average is $126.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.28 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $46,800.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,476 shares of company stock valued at $515,700. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

