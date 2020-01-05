TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.21. 722,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,352. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $135.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.47 and a 200 day moving average of $122.45.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 42.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 9.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

