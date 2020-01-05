Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TENB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. 707,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. Tenable has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.79 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $407,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $58,994.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,944,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,073 shares of company stock worth $2,788,440 in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 78,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 139,276 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 273,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 84,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 537.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

