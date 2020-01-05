VikkyToken (VIKKY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. VikkyToken has a market capitalization of $5,257.00 and $14,407.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VikkyToken token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Mercatox. During the last week, VikkyToken has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00191010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.79 or 0.01513060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00123285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VikkyToken Token Profile

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official message board is medium.com/@vikkyglobal . VikkyToken’s official website is ico.vikky.io . VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal

VikkyToken Token Trading

VikkyToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VikkyToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VikkyToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

