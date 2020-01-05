ValuEngine Lowers STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.02.

STM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other STMicroelectronics news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

