HOQU Tops 1-Day Volume of $68,293.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. During the last week, HOQU has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $244,473.00 and $68,293.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00191010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.79 or 0.01513060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00123285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

