ValuEngine Lowers Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Summit Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.13. 9,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a market cap of $331.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $33,920.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,562.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $46,614.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $220,118. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 584.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

