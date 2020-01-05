RED (RED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27,314.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, RED has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $220,341.00 and approximately $27,314.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00593777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010490 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000234 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

