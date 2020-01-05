THEKEY Price Up 25.1% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $19,004.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,397,788,318 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Coinrail and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

