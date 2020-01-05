Pirl (PIRL) Hits Market Cap of $388,905.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Pirl has a total market cap of $388,905.00 and approximately $5,948.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 62,138,307 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

