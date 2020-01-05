SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0002

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. SHIELD has a total market cap of $115,813.00 and $49.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,513.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.27 or 0.01840581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.03013434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00593777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00713708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00066471 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00424718 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

