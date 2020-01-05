Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Reaches $0.0406 on Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and $357,298.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.59 or 0.05938063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028606 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00035963 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001231 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,754,573 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DUSKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.