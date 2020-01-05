Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $818.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will announce $818.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $814.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $822.50 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $831.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $76.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

MSM traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $77.71. 671,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $597,057.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 36.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $960,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

