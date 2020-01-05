Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. offers saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies primarily in North Dakota and west Texas. The Company operates in two segments: Water and Environmental Services and Pipeline Inspection and Integrity Services. It also provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CELP opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $109.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.53. Cypress Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 143.59%. Analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 242.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

