Zacks Investment Research Lowers TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Sell

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.96 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 88,780 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 468.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,699 shares during the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

