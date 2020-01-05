Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLLS. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

CLLS stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Cellectis has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $20.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

