Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLLS. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

CLLS stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Cellectis has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $20.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cypress Energy Partners Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Cypress Energy Partners Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Lowers TCG BDC to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers TCG BDC to Sell
Cellectis Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Cellectis Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celsion to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celsion to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cheetah Mobile to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cheetah Mobile to Sell
Compass Diversified Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Compass Diversified Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report