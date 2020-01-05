Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) to Buy

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

CLSN stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.93. Celsion has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 1,653.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

