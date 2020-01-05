Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) to Sell

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cheetah Mobile Inc. engages in developing Internet security software. The Company operates a platform that offers mission critical applications for its users and global content distribution channels. Its mission critical applications include Clean Master; Battery Doctor; Duba Anti-virus; Cheetah Browser; Photo Grid and Antutu Benchmark. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $531.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 440,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 327,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 4,991.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 247,247 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 629.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 118,429 shares during the period. 4.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

