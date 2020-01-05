Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $388.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo bought 17,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.24 per share, with a total value of $398,852.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,022,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,432,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,478,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,911,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 720.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,738,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 69,742 shares during the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

