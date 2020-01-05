Zacks Investment Research Lowers Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) to Sell

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CPF. Compass Point set a $29.00 price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $838.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $192,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $50,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,907.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,730 shares of company stock valued at $640,866 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,384,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 253,352 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 102,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 102,085 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 507.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 122,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

