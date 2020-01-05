Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) to “Buy”

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $63.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of CRTX opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 70.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth about $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

