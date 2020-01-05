Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) to “Buy”

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $63.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of CRTX opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 70.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth about $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cypress Energy Partners Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Cypress Energy Partners Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Lowers TCG BDC to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers TCG BDC to Sell
Cellectis Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Cellectis Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celsion to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celsion to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cheetah Mobile to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cheetah Mobile to Sell
Compass Diversified Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Compass Diversified Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report