Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

CSOD stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 368.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $240,680.00. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $533,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,941 shares of company stock valued at $9,692,092. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,002,000 after buying an additional 232,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,953,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,882,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,061,000 after buying an additional 101,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,336,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,415,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,162,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

