Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

CTT stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 119.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%. The business had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,430,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,749,000 after buying an additional 164,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,765,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,906,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after buying an additional 228,810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.