Zacks Investment Research Downgrades California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Hold

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.19.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,119,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 311,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 215,343 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 2,308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 208,180 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 818,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,423,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

