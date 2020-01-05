Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a veterinary pharmaceutical and health care solutions company. It provides products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. The company’s portfolio includes diagnostics, devices, innovative drugs and drug-delivery technologies. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.27.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222,920 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 1,523.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104,723 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

