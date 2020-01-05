ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $36.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ProAssurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.67.

PRA stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.50. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.61 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 870.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

