Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price target lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.30.

INO stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $321.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

