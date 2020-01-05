Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE XAN opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 285.45 and a current ratio of 285.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. Exantas Capital has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. This is a positive change from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Exantas Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 25.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 66.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 158,944 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 30.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Exantas Capital during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 8.9% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 122,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exantas Capital (XAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.