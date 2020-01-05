Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of WRI opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 60.55%. The company had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.8% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

