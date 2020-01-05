Zacks Investment Research Lowers Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 103.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

