United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Demand for United Therapeutics’ treprostinil medicines, namely Remodulin, Tyvaso and Orenitram is consistently growing despite generic concerns and competitive pressure. The company is working on new delivery mechanisms for Remodulin and extended indications for Orenitram and Tyvaso, which might boost long-term growth. Some improved Remodulin delivery devices are expected to be launched in the next 12 months, which can expand its market. Moreover, the company acquired several new product candidates to strengthen its pipeline. However, competition in the PAH market is on the rise. Also, two of its biggest products like Remodulin and Adcirca lost exclusivity in 2018. Generic versions of both drugs have been launched, which should substantially erode the drugs’ sales. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UTHR. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $118.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.87. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.95.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,040,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,379,000 after purchasing an additional 799,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180,803 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 550,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

