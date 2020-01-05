United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of United Insurance in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered United Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Insurance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Insurance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.18 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson acquired 10,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 148,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,234.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 12,934 shares of company stock valued at $164,585 in the last three months. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in United Insurance by 165.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 228,656 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in United Insurance by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in United Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Insurance by 11.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 190,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Insurance by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

