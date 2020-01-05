Chrysalis VCT (LON:CYS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Chrysalis VCT plc. (LON:CYS)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 56.80 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.74), approximately 6,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.25 ($0.73).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.88%. Chrysalis VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Chrysalis VCT (LON:CYS)

Chrysalis VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializing in expansion acquisitions, management buyout, and turnaround investments. The fund primarily invests in small and medium sized companies across a variety of sectors and does not prefer to invest in startups and early stage high tech and pharmaceutical businesses.

