GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Trading Down 24.2%

GrowMax Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:APEOF)’s stock price traded down 24.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 3,705 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 27,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

GrowMax Resources Corp. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral concessions in Peru. It owns a 100% interest in the Bayovar property covering an area of 227,000 gross acres located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru.

