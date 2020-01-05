Boyuan Construction Group (TSE:BOY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Boyuan Construction Group Inc (TSE:BOY)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and a P/E ratio of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Boyuan Construction Group (TSE:BOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$149.05 million during the quarter.

About Boyuan Construction Group (TSE:BOY)

Boyuan Construction Group, Inc, a general contracting construction company, constructs residential and commercial buildings, municipal infrastructure, and engineering projects in the People's Republic of China. It constructs residential areas, including housing projects for multi-home neighborhoods and condominium projects; customized factories for the purpose of production, manufacturing, and processing activities; business and residential buildings for the purpose of tourism, restaurants, entertainment, offices, and mixed use office/residential buildings; and public infrastructure projects, such as bus stations, squares, traffic hubs, nursing homes, and government institutions for urban development.

