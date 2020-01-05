YORK TRADITIONS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

YORK TRADITIONS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:YRKB) shares dropped 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30, approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

About YORK TRADITIONS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:YRKB)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

