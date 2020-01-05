Hills (ASX:HIL) Trading 1.6% Higher

Hills Ltd (ASX:HIL)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.33 ($0.23) and last traded at A$0.33 ($0.23), 26,645 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 181,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.32 ($0.23).

The stock has a market cap of $75.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hills Company Profile (ASX:HIL)

Hills Limited provides health, security, surveillance and communication, and audio visual solutions. The company designs, supplies, and installs health technology, nurse call, patient entertainment, and related solutions, including security, Wi-Fi, and telephony solutions for the health and aged care sectors.

