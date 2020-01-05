Hills (ASX:HIL) Trading 1.6% Higher

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hills Ltd (ASX:HIL)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.33 ($0.23) and last traded at A$0.33 ($0.23), 26,645 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 181,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.32 ($0.23).

The stock has a market cap of $75.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hills Company Profile (ASX:HIL)

Hills Limited provides health, security, surveillance and communication, and audio visual solutions. The company designs, supplies, and installs health technology, nurse call, patient entertainment, and related solutions, including security, Wi-Fi, and telephony solutions for the health and aged care sectors.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Exantas Capital Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Exantas Capital Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Weingarten Realty Investors Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Weingarten Realty Investors Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Sell
United Therapeutics Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
United Therapeutics Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
United Insurance Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
United Insurance Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Chrysalis VCT Stock Price Up 1.4%
Chrysalis VCT Stock Price Up 1.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report