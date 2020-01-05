Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Shares Down 0.7%

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22, 1,002 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Exantas Capital Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Exantas Capital Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Weingarten Realty Investors Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Weingarten Realty Investors Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Sell
United Therapeutics Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
United Therapeutics Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
United Insurance Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
United Insurance Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Chrysalis VCT Stock Price Up 1.4%
Chrysalis VCT Stock Price Up 1.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report