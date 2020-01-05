Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Shares Down 0.7%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22, 1,002 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets.

