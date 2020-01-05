Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) fell 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.17 and last traded at $74.17, 1,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 211% from the average session volume of 619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PMMAF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.97.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

