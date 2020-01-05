Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Trading Up 2.1%

Northern Bear Plc (LON:NTBR)’s share price was up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71.50 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.97), approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 18,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.95).

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21. The company has a market cap of $13.61 million and a PE ratio of 5.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.66.

About Northern Bear (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Building Services Activities segments.

