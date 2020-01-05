Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Jan 5th, 2020

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25, approximately 400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRBW)

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, certificate of deposit, IRA accounts, and time deposits; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgages, small business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as equipment financing loans.

