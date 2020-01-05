Brampton Brick (TSE:BBL.A) Shares Up 3.6%

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A) shares shot up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.40 and last traded at C$6.40, 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 million and a P/E ratio of 13.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.16.

Brampton Brick Company Profile (TSE:BBL.A)

Brampton Brick Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells masonry and landscape products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Masonry Products and Landscape Products. The Masonry Products segment offers clay bricks; and a range of concrete masonry products, including stone veneer, concrete bricks, and blocks.

