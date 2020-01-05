Amiad Water Systems (LON:AFS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Amiad Water Systems Ltd (LON:AFS) traded up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 272 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.53), 4,603 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 6,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 261.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 246.68. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 million and a P/E ratio of 52.55.

Amiad Water Systems Company Profile (LON:AFS)

Amiad Water Systems Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies water filters and filtration systems for the industrial, municipal, ballast water, oil and gas, and irrigation markets worldwide. It offers automatic, semi automatic, and manual filters, as well as fertigation injectors for farmers and large agricultural co-ops; automatic filters for industrial sector; and develops, manufactures, and distributes water treatment and filtration solutions for potable water and wastewater in various applications, such as pre-filtration for UV and tertiary treatment, and polishing, as well as for MF, UF, NF, and RO membranes.

