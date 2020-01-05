SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and last traded at GBX 2,535 ($33.35), 15,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 69,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,580 ($33.94).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,484.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,409.26.

SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

