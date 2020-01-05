ATCO Ltd. Class II (TSE:ACO.Y) Trading Up 1%

Shares of ATCO Ltd. Class II (TSE:ACO.Y) were up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$49.50 and last traded at C$49.50, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $653.66 million and a PE ratio of 10.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.67.

ATCO Ltd. Class II Company Profile (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

