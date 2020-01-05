Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £428 ($563.01) and last traded at £428 ($563.01), approximately 3,378 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at £425 ($559.06).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £413.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of £420.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

