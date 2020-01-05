Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Trading Up 4.5%

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7,696.00 and last traded at $7,696.00, approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7,361.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7,456.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10,367.97.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and Küfferle brand names. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as in approximately 400 own shops.

