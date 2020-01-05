Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Stock Price Up 6%

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Great Western Mining Co. Plc (LON:GWMO) rose 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), approximately 2,131,188 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.29.

About Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO)

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in 896 claims covering a total area of 73 square kilometers located in the mineral county, Nevada.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Exantas Capital Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Exantas Capital Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Weingarten Realty Investors Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Weingarten Realty Investors Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Sell
United Therapeutics Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
United Therapeutics Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
United Insurance Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
United Insurance Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Chrysalis VCT Stock Price Up 1.4%
Chrysalis VCT Stock Price Up 1.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report