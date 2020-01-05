Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Great Western Mining Co. Plc (LON:GWMO) rose 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), approximately 2,131,188 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.29.

About Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO)

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in 896 claims covering a total area of 73 square kilometers located in the mineral county, Nevada.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.