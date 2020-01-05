Potash America (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Trading 60.2% Higher

Shares of Potash America Inc (OTCMKTS:PTAM) traded up 60.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.01, 132,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 291,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Potash America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTAM)

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

