ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and FalconStor Software (NASDAQ:FALCD) Head-To-Head Analysis

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

ANSYS has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ANSYS and FalconStor Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $1.29 billion 16.72 $419.38 million $5.21 49.32 FalconStor Software $17.84 million 0.00 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ANSYS and FalconStor Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 1 4 6 0 2.45 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANSYS presently has a consensus target price of $227.22, suggesting a potential downside of 11.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of ANSYS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ANSYS and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 30.35% 16.65% 13.43% FalconStor Software -9.85% -0.46% -2.07%

Summary

ANSYS beats FalconStor Software on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. It also provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; and electromagnetics product suite, which provides field simulation software for designing electronic. In addition, the company offers power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; system simulation capability for the design of automated products; and high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. Further, it provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching; ANSYS Fluent that enhance workflow process; and ANSYS medini analyze, a suite for functional safety analysis. The company serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries and academia. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. It offers FalconStor Data Mastery Platform, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

